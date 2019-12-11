Politics Vietnamese, Russian top legislators hold talks Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan held talks with Chairwoman of the Russian Federation Council Valentina Matviyenko in Moscow on December 10.

Politics Deputy PM Truong Hoa Binh visits Laos Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh held talks with his Lao counterpart Bounthong Chitmany and met with National Assembly Chairwoman Pany Yathotou on December 10 as part of his official visit to Laos.

Politics HCM City, China’s Chongqing step up cooperation Vice Chairwoman of Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Phan Thi Thang hosted a reception for Vice Chairman of the Standing Committee of Chongqing Municipal People’s Congress Du Liming in Ho Chi Minh City on December 10.

Politics Mass mobilisation official hosts Lao guest Politburo member and head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Mass Mobilisation Truong Thi Mai hosted a reception in Hanoi on December 10 for Vice President of the Central Committee of the Lao Front for National Construction Chanthavong Xenamatmonti.