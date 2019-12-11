Vietnamese, Russian parliament leaders meet press on talks’ outcome
Moscow (VNA) – Chairwoman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan and Chairwoman of the Russian Federation Council Valentina Matviyenko met with the press immediately after their talks in Moscow on December 10.
Chairwoman Ngan affirmed that the talks were a success, with two sides discussing issues related to the cooperation between the two countries and legislative bodies as well as directions for the Russian Year in Vietnam in 2020.
Ngan said she and Matviyenko had agreed to assign the committees for external relations and the friendship parliamentarians' groups of the two legislative bodies to plan events for the Russian Year in Vietnam in 2020.
She informed that the two sides are committed to continuing coordinating and consulting each other at multilateral and inter-parliamentary forums with a view to supporting viewpoints that are beneficial to both Vietnam and Russia as well as peace, friendship and development in the region and the world as a whole.
The Vietnamese NA and the Russian Federation Council will continue to exchange high-level delegations, support partnerships between localities of the two countries, and advocate the early signing of an agreement on travelling between Vietnam and Russia.
The Russian Federation Council Chairwoman invited the Vietnamese NA Chairwoman to speak at a plenary session of the council. The Vietnamese NA Chairwoman invited the Russian Federation Council Chairwoman to visit Vietnam and attend activities during the Russian Year in Vietnam in 2020.
For her part, Chairwoman of the Russian Federation Council V. Matviyenko stressed that the Russia-Vietnam comprehensive strategic partnership is among the top priorities in Russia’s external policy. She noted that bilateral ties have seen positive developments in recent years, and meetings between high-ranking officials of the two governments, parliaments, ministries and sectors have contributed to increasing political trust between the two countries.
Matviyenko said as the two countries are to mark the 70th anniversary of their diplomatic ties, she and the Vietnamese NA Chairwoman have agreed to attend all activities in the framework of the Russian Year in Vietnam.
She affirmed that the Russian Federation Council and the Vietnamese NA support the early signing of an agreement on travelling between Vietnam and Russia and an inter-governmental agreement on the organized recruitment of Vietnamese citizens to work in Russia.
NA Chairwoman Ngan is making an official visit to Russia from December 8 – 11 at the invitation of Chairwoman of the Federation Council V. Matviyenko and Chairman of the State Duma of Russia V. Volodin./.