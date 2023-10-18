Videos Development strategy of rural occupations approved Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang has signed a decision approving a development strategy of rural occupations until 2030, with a vision to 2045.

Society Book by Greek hero of Vietnam People’s Armed Forces introduced The “Su That” (Truth) National Political Publishing House in collaboration with the Vietnamese Embassy in Greece held a seminar on October 17 to introduce the book “Vietnam - My Second Homeland” by Hero of the Vietnam People’s Armed Forces Kostas Sarantidis – Nguyen Van Lap.

Society Indian Consulate General inaugurates Mahatma Gandhi's bust in HCM City The Indian Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City on October 17 held an inauguration ceremony of the bust of Mahatma Gandhi (1869 -1948) – a great national leader and hero of India – in Tao Dan Park, District 1.

Society PM instructs urgent search for missing fishermen off Song Tu Tay Island Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on October 17 issued a dispatch on search and rescue efforts for fishermen on two sunken fishing vessels in the Song Tu Tay Island.