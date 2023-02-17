Sci-Tech Vietnam seeks machinery, technology cooperation in India The Vietnam Trade Office in India is running a stall at the 25th International Engineering & Technology Fair (IETF), the biggest among its editions so far lasting from February 16 to 18.

Sci-Tech Report shows businesses' significant strides in digital transformation A large number of polled Vietnamese enterprises have allocated specific budgets for digital transformation activities and many across sectors have been ready for the process, according to a report released at a ceremony in Hanoi on February 16.

Sci-Tech HCM City gains considerable achievements in sci-tech development Ho Chi Minh City has recorded significant achievements in scientific and technology between 2012 and 2021, greatly contributing to the local economy, the municipal Party Committee said.