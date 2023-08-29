Society Deputy PM urges greater efforts to remove EC yellow card on IUU fishing Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang on August 29 chaired a teleconference with 28 coastal localities on solutions to fight illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing and make preparations for the EC’s fourth inspection in October.

Society Vietnam among 15 countries most loved by expats Vietnam ranked 14th among the best places for expats in the Expat Insider 2023 by InterNations – the largest global expat network with 5 million members.

Society HCM City's Ben Thanh – Suoi Tien metro line test-run A full-line test run began on Metro Line 1 (Ben Thanh – Suoi Tien) in Ho Chi Minh City on August 29, including both elevated and underground sections from Suoi Tien Coach Station in Thu Duc city to Ben Thanh Station in District 1.