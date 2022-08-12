As one of the most important events of Hong Kong's food and beverage sector, the expo was organized by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council. This time, it drew exhibitors from Europe, the US, Canada, Japan, the Republic of Korea, China and Southeast Asian countries.

Joining the expo, Vietnamese Trade Office introduces a number of farm products, such as noodles, rice, spices, cashew nuts, pepper and coffee. There were many costumers visiting the Vietnamese booth.

Hong Kong is considered a promising market for Vietnamese food and beverages as it imports almost consumer goods and food.

On the occasion, the Hong Kong International Tea Fair, the Home Delights Expo and Beauty & Wellness Expo are also held simultaneously.

Last year, the Hong Kong Food Expo attracted 545 exhibitors and 370,000 visitors./.

VNA