Sci-Tech Vietnam wins two ASOCIO Awards for 2021 Two Vietnamese firms were named among 35 winners of the Asian-Oceanian Computing Industry Organisation (ASOCIO) Awards 2021 at a ceremony held in Bangladesh last week within the framework of the ASOCIO Digital Summit 2021.

Sci-Tech Vietnamese students win ASEAN Student Contest on Information and Technology A student team from the University of Technology won the first prize in the 2021 ASEAN Student Contest on Information Security on November 13.

Sci-Tech Vietnam – bright spot in world’s AI market Vietnam has emerged as a bright spot in the world’s artificial intelligence (AI) market, as Vietnamese representatives have continuously been invited to introduce their products and research studies at global AI events.