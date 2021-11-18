Vietnamese student wins 2021 Microsoft Office contest
Nguyen Duc Phat from the Vietnam Maritime University has won a silver medal at the 2021 Microsoft Office Specialist World Championship (MOSWC).
Nguyen Duc Phat (Source: giaoduc.net.vn)Hai Phong (VNA) – Nguyen Duc Phat from the Vietnam Maritime University has won a silver medal at the 2021 Microsoft Office Specialist World Championship (MOSWC).
To secure the medal for the Microsoft Excel 2016 category, Phat has surpassed hundreds of competitors from nearly 100 nations and territories.
Earlier, the student championed the MOSWC - Viettel 2021, which was participated by nearly 1,800 students from across Vietnam.
Phat said he learned the Microsft Excel in high school and has been worked hard to sharpen his skills.
Presented by the US-based Certiport, Inc. since 2002, MOSWC is a global competition that tests students’ skills on Microsoft Office Word, Excel® and PowerPoint®. Top students aged between 13 and 22 are invited to represent their respective countries at the World Championship. In some countries or regions, students are required to participate in a national championship, and the winners of that event go on to the World Championship.
Its 2021 edition marked Vietnam’s 12th year participating in the contest./.