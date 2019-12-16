Vietnamese student wins third prize at int’l music contest in Russia
Vietnamese student Cao Dinh Thang has won third prize at an international music competition in Orenburg city, Russia.
Cao Dinh Thang (first, right) at the award ceremony (Photo: nhandan.com.vn)
At an award ceremony held on December 15, Thang’s work entitled ‘Nhung Ngay Mua Dong’ (Winter Days) was honoured in the composition category. The first and second prizes in the category went to Russian entrants Pyotr Dyatlov and Alexei Popkov, respectively.
The grand prize of the contest went to Maria Zaitseva, a student from the Gnesins Russian Academy of Music. Zaitseva was also remarkably named the first prize winner in the cello category.
The contest has been held annually over the past 11 years, targeting contestants aged from 18 to 27 who are students at musical and arts schools. Featuring three categories including violin, cello and composition, the event has received enthusiastic participation of entrants from inside and outside Russia.
As a last year student at the Moscow State Tchaikovsky Conservatory, Cao Dinh Thang has presented many prizes at international contests. Most recently, he bagged third prize in mixing sounds with wind instruments orchestra (wind ensemble harmonisation) at a music festival for wind instrument artists in Russia in November 2019./.