Vu Hoang Long won the prize for his project “Feeding Robot Using Image Processing Technology for Parkinson Patients” at the Intel ISEF 2019 in the US (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese student Vu Hoang Long grabbed one third prize at the Intel International Science and Engineering Fair (Intel ISEF) 2019 which was held in the US from May 12-17.Long, who is studying at Lao Cai High School No.1 in the northwestern province of Lao Cai, won the prize for his project “Feeding Robot Using Image Processing Technology for Parkinson Patients”.This was the only prize won by the Vietnamese team at this year’s event among the 10 projects submitted by students from six cities and provinces.Last year, Vietnam claimed one third prize and one consolation prize.Vietnamese students have engaged in the contest since 2012 and have won prizes at every event since then.Intel ISEF, a programme of Society for Science & the Public, is the world’s largest international pre-college science competition.This year’s contest attracted 1,842 students with 1,431 projects from 80 countries and territories.-VNA