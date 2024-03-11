Vietnamese Students’ Association in Russia holds first congress
The Vietnamese Students’ Association in Russia on March 10 held its first congress, the 2024-2026 tenure, with 160 delegates representing the nearly 5,000 Vietnamese students from over 90 universities in 26 cities across Russia.
Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Dang Minh Khoi speaks at the congress (Photo: VNA)
Le Huynh Duc, President of the association’s provisional executive board, emphasised that the congress is a particularly important event for Vietnamese youths in Russia, marking the birth of the association after many years of building and developing the student movement in the country.
This congress also has great significance as 2024 marks 70 years of the Vietnamese government officially sending students to the Soviet Union, now Russia, for training. Since then, more than 100,000 Vietnamese officials, students, experts, and people have been trained in Russia.
Vietnamese Ambassador Dang Minh Khoi expressed his belief that the association will help manage and connect Vietnamese students in Russia.
At the congress, a 27-strong executive board and a nine-member secretariat of the association were set up. Ambassador Khoi and Do Xuan Hoang were elected honourary presidents of the association./.