Videos Summer camp connects overseas youth to homeland After a 2-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the “Vietnam Summer Camp 2022” saw the participation of 107 Vietnamese youth and students from 25 countries and territories worldwide. The youngsters had the chance to visit famous historical sites in the country, with the summer camp making a major impression on them.

Society Leaders pay homage to late State Council Chairman Vo Chi Cong on birth anniversary A delegation led by President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on August 6 paid tribute to late Chairman of the Council of State Vo Chi Cong at his memorial site in the central province of Quang Nam’s Nui Thanh district on the occasion the late leader's 110th birth anniversary.

Society HCM City seeks to boost technology transfer from universities Huynh Kim Tuoc, managing director of the Saigon Innovation Hub's (SiHub) Start-up Support Centre under the HCM City Department of Science and Technology, affirmed Vietnam holds tremendous potential for technology development and transfer thanks to its highly qualified experts and intellectuals with rich experiences in this field, especially young and talented human resources at universities.