Seventy-two Vietnamese students won medals at the International Talent Mathematics Contest 2024 (ITMC 2024) organised in Thailand on February 24-27.The students brought home 34 gold and 25 silver medals and one merit prize , marking the best achievement that Vietnamese students have earned at this contest so far.The ITMC 2024 drew nearly 2,000 students from 10 countries and territories across the globe. It is a playground for excellent students to unleash their mathematics potential, and exchange experience and knowledge with each other.An awarding ceremony was held in Thailand on February 27./.