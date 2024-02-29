Vietnamese students win medals at int’l mathematics contest
Seventy-two Vietnamese students won medals at the International Talent Mathematics Contest 2024 (ITMC 2024) organised in Thailand on February 24-27.
Vietnamese students bring home 34 gold and 25 silver medals and one merit prize. (Photo: hanoimoi.vn)Hanoi (VNA) –
The students brought home 34 gold and 25 silver medals and one merit prize, marking the best achievement that Vietnamese students have earned at this contest so far.
The ITMC 2024 drew nearly 2,000 students from 10 countries and territories across the globe. It is a playground for excellent students to unleash their mathematics potential, and exchange experience and knowledge with each other.
An awarding ceremony was held in Thailand on February 27./.