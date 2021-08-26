In swimming competition (Photo: VNA)

Tokyo (VNA) – Vietnamese swimmers on August 26 morning failed to advance to the final round at the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

Competing in the men’s 100m freestyle S5, Vo Thanh Tung finished with a time of 1 minute and 20.51 seconds, ranking 11th out of the 13 athletes. Eight swimmers with the best results secured berths in the final round.

Tung's teammate Trinh Thi Bich Nhu was also disqualified after coming last with a time of 3 minutes and 35.16 seconds in the women’s 200m individual medley SM6. She ranked at the bottom of the group with 14 swimmers taking part.

The same day, the Vietnamese sport team put a high hope on weightlifter Le Van Cong, who will compete in the 49kg category. He won a gold medal at the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games in Brazil and now holds a world record of conquering 183.5kg./.