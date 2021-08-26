Vietnamese tank team performs well at Army Games 2021
Completing the round in 24 minutes and 58 seconds and bringing down five out of five targets, the Vietnamese crew finishes second behind Mongolia, which shoots down all targets in 23 minutes and 57 seconds. (Photo: VNA)
The International Army Games 2021 takes place from August 22 to September 4, featuring the participation of 275 teams from 42 countries and territories worldwide competing in 34 categories. (Photo: VNA)
Vietnam finishes second in Group 1 of the qualifying round of the “Tank Biathlon”, held at the Alabino military training ground in the suburbs of Russia’s Moscow, at the ongoing International Army Games 2021. Tank Crew No. 1 of the Vietnam People’s Army shoots down all the five targets and completes the race in 24 minutes and 58 seconds. (Photo: VNA)
Vietnamese fans cheer up the crew during the competition. (Photo: VNA)
The Vietnamese team receives enthusiastic cheers from Vietnamese people living in Russia. (Photo: VNA)