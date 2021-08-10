Vietnamese team pays tribute to President Ho Chi Minh ahead of Army Games
A delegation of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) which will compete at the 2021 Army Games paid homage to late President Ho Chi Minh at his monument in Moscow, Russia.
Members of the Vietnamese team pose for a group photo (Photo: VNA)
The delegation was led by its head Maj. Gen. Pham Van Thai, Deputy Director of the Department of Military Training under the VPA’s General Staff.
The Vietnamese soldiers vowed to spare no efforts to show their best performances and promote the image of Vietnam and its people to international friends.
At the monument, the soldiers also performed three pieces of music highlighting the sentiments to President Ho Chi Minh and the Vietnam-Russia solidarity and friendship.
The country’s tank team won the gold medal and a trophy of Group 2 in the Tank Biathlon event last year. With the accomplishment, it will compete in Group 1 of the event this year, alongside Russia, China and others, said head of the tank crew Col. Phan Hai Long.
The 2021 International Army Games will kick off on August 22 across 12 host countries and territories. A total of 277 teams from more than 40 countries and territories are expected to compete in 36 categories this year.
This is the fourth time Vietnam has participated in the competition. It also marks the first time the country has hosted sniper and rescue events of the Games.
The Vietnam People’s Navy has also sent a fleet comprising frigates 015-Tran Hung Dao and 016-Quang Trung to take part in the Sea Cup event for the first time.
All of the team members have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and test negative with the virus./.