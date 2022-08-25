Vietnamese, Thai associations help to boost people-to-people exchange
At the joint meeting of the friendship associations. (Photo: VNA)Bangkok (VNA) – The 11th annual joint meeting of the Vietnam-Thailand Friendship Association (VTFA) and the Thailand-Vietnam Friendship Association (TVFA) was held in Bangkok on August 24.
The two associations reviewed cooperation achievements over the past time and set out specific action plans in the time ahead.
In his remarks, VTFA President Ta Quang Ngoc reiterated cooperation contents reached by the associations during their first meeting in Thailand in 2009, covering investment, trade, tourism and people-to-people exchange, and culture-tourism.
The cooperation has significantly contributed to people-to-people diplomacy and friendship between Vietnam and Thailand, he continued.
Notably, two-way trade revenue reached 18.8 billion USD last year, and Thailand ranked 9th among 139 countries and territories investing in Vietnam, according to Ngoc.
However, he said, the collaboration between the two associations has yet to match their potential, suggesting them enhance the relationship in the next decade.
For his part, TVFA President Sanan Angubolkul stressed that the Thai government always pays attention to developing relations with Vietnam, and that the twinning relations between 18 pairs of Vietnamese and Thai provinces has created a premise for people-to-people exchange and socio-economic cooperation between the two countries.
Speaking at the meeting, Vietnamese Ambassador Phan Chi Thanh lauded contributions by the two associations to the strong development of the Vietnam-Thailand relationship.
He used the occasion to thank Sanan and the Thai association for their supply of medical equipment to Vietnam during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The diplomat suggested the two associations carry forward its role in enhancing people-to-people exchange, and further contribute to the friendship and as well as strategic partnership between the two countries.
The two associations agreed to organise more activities to boost exchanges between Vietnamese and Thai people and localities, and connectivity between businesses of the two countries.
A delegation of the Thai association is scheduled to visit Vietnam in September, aiming to enhance cooperation with its Vietnamese counterpart./.