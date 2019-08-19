Illustrative photo (Source: congthuong.vn)

The Korean Tourism Organisation (KTO) will run a campaign on welcoming Vietnamese tourists to the Republic of Korea (RoK) which will last for a week from September 2 to 8, according to KTO Vietnam.As part of the campaign, the KTO will hold a series of activities specially designed to support Vietnamese visitors in the RoK like welcoming events at the airports; and check-in guide in Vietnamese at the Incheon international airport’s Terminal 1.Information counters will be set up serving Vietnamese travelers at the Incheon and Gimhae airport and a number of tourist destinations in Seoul and Busan. Vietnamese tourists will be offered presents and discount coupons of 20-40 percent when buying tickets to well known tourism sites like Lotte World, Everland and Petite France, or when using certain services such as Eland Cruise or Songdo Marine Cable Car.Meanwhile, tourists either free independent travelers or members of package tours organised by travel companies participating in the KTO’s summer campaign will be treated to various gifts.Park Jong Sun, head of the KTO's representative office in Vietnam, said the impressive growth of Vietnamese visitors has made Vietnam one of key markets in the RoK tourism sector’s Southern Policy, hence the organisation of the campaign.According to the organisation’s statistics, in the past five years, the number of Vietnamese tourists to the RoK grew about 34.1 percent annually on average, the highest among central and eastern Asian countries. In the first eight months of 2019, the RoK hosted about 370,000 Vietnamese visitors, up 25.7 percent on-year.-VNA