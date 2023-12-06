Vietnamese top legislator’s Thailand visit helps lift bilateral ties to new height: Expert
The upcoming official visit to Thailand from December 7-10 by Vietnamese National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue is of great significance in lifting the two countries’ relations to a new height, Thai journalist Kavi Chongkittavorn, an experienced expert in regional affairs, has said.
In an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency, Kavi said that the Thailand-Vietnam relations will be strengthened as during his visit, Hue will meet high-ranking leaders of Thailand, including the King, and House Speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha.
According to him, the highlight of the Vietnamese top legislator’s trip is that he will visit Udon Thani province where he is scheduled to attend the inaugural ceremony of the Vietnam Town, the first of its kind in the world.
Regarding the bilateral cooperation at regional and international forums, Kavi said that as both Thailand and Vietnam are in very strategic locations in Southeast Asia and play important roles in ASEAN, they are able to cooperate and create a balanced relationship with all major powers.
Vietnamese National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue (R) meets Thai House Speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha on the occasion of 44th AIPA General Assembly (Photo: VNA)As members of the Mekong sub-region, both can help manage water resources sustainably, maintain a green environment, and promote connectivity in the Mekong supply chain, he said.
The expert also stressed that there is still a lot of room for cooperation between the two parliaments, such as coordination between their committees, and high-level exchanges.
He also highly valued the “bamboo diplomacy” in Vietnam’s foreign policy which is clearly demonstrates through Vietnam’s signing of 16 free trade agreements. He added that the foreign policies have helped connect the two countries./.