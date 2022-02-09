Vietnamese traditional calligraphy during Tet
The custom does not only reflect Vietnamese people’s respect for knowledge but helps preserve a time-honoured activity as well. The meaningful characters written on special papers have become the symbol of good luck, worshipping objects for thousands of years in Vietnam. (Photo: VNA) cho ảnh
People come to the scholars and tell them about their wishes for the New Year, which will then be written down in Chinese script. People believe that those calligraphic scripts will help turn their wishes into reality. (Photo: VNA)
A foreign tourist experiences calligraphy. (Photo: VNA)
Some scholars also start a trend of having Vietnamese words written in calligraphic style. This has become popular for several years as a new aspect of culture. (Photo: VNA)
Tet is really a golden chance for children to visit those scholars to ask for parallel sentences which are believed to bring some of the scholars’ erudition and luck to their home. (Photo: VNA)
Calligraphy giving is a special traditional custom in Vietnam that originated from the art of writing beautifully. Like many other Vietnamese traditions, no one can tell exactly where and when it began, but anyone can tell its importance and cultural value. (Photo: VNA)
If you visit Vietnam on Tet, let’s fall in line with the local animated atmosphere, visit calligraphers at Van Mieu, Hanoi or Pho Ong Do in HCM City, and ask for the script you like and then wait to see whether your wishes come true. (Photo: VNA)