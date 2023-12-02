Society Forum seeks to enhance youth’s awareness about cybersecurity The Vietnam Youth Federation (VYF) Central Committee and Google jointly organised a forum on information safety on cyberspace for young people and the elderly in Hanoi on November 30.

Society World Vision International helps fight human trafficking in Quang Binh The People's Committee of central Quang Binh province has recently received a non-refundable aid of more than 79,000 USD from the World Vision International in Vietnam (WVI-V) for a project on fighting human trafficking targeting trafficked persons and vulnerable migrants in the province.

Society Belgian parliamentarian André Flahaut presents gifts to AO victims in Vietnam Belgian parliamentarian André Flahaut on November 30 handed over to the Vietnamese Embassy in Brussels four wheelchairs and four walkers as gifts to Agent Orange/dioxin (AO) victims in the central province of Quang Tri.

Society Vietnam, France share experience in modernising public services Representatives from the Vietnamese Ministry of Home Affairs and the French Ministry of Public Transformation and Service exchanged experience in modernising public services, reforming administrative procedures, and raising digital transformation capacity, at a symposium in Hanoi on November 30.