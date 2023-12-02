Vietnamese university gets accreditation from France
The University of Science and Technology of Hanoi (USTH) received a certificate from France’s High Council for Evaluation of Research and Higher Education (HCERES) for meeting its standards on December 1.
The accreditation is valid for five years, from 2023 to 2028.
Earlier, the Ho Chi Minh University of Technology under the Vietnam National University-HCM City, the Da Nang University of Technology, the Hanoi University of Science and Technology, and the National University of Civil Engineering got the accreditation for the 2017-2022 period, while Ton Duc Thang University was accredited by the HCERES for the 2018-2023 period.
The USTH is the sixth in Vietnam and the 10th university in the world receiving the accreditation.
According to USTH Rector Professor Jean - Marc Lavest, the accreditation is a milestone in the development of the university, affirming its commitment to improving training and research quality in line with international standards, as well as tireless efforts to become a prestigious university amidst fierce competition in student admission, training and research.
The HCRES is a member of the European Association for Quality Assurance in Higher Education (ENQA). It has used the Standards and Guidelines for Quality Assurance in the European Higher Education Area (ESG) to evaluate institutions and their groupings, research and study programmes, and doctoral schools in a completely independent manner to enable them to progress./.