Team captain of Vietnam Cu Thi Huynh Nhu (in red) dribbles past her Philippine rivals (Photo: VNA) Hanoi (VNA) – The Asian The Asian Football Confederation ( AFC ) has hailed the Vietnamese women’s football team 2-1 comeback win over the Philippines on May 11 at the ongoing SEA Games 31

The Official AFC Asian Cup Facebook Page wrote that Vietnam opened their SEA Games Group A account on home soil in ‘perfect fashion’ with a win over the Philippines.

Speaking to reporters following the game, head coach of Vietnam Mai Duc Chung said they faced various difficulties in the match as their rivals players have better physique.

Vietnamese footballers showed their unwavering spirits and are looking forward to upcoming matches with their sights on the championship, he added.

As Indonesia had withdrawn, Group A pools Cambodia, the Philippines and the hosts Vietnam. The teams will play in a round-robin format to decide two qualifying for semi-finals.

Vietnam will play Cambodia at 7pm on May 14.

SEA Games 31, themed “For a Stronger South East Asia”, is being held in the Hanoi capital and 11 neighbouring provinces and cities from May 12 to 23.

Featuring 40 sports with 523 events, it is expected to attract around 10,000 participants. The biennial event was initially slated for late 2021 but delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic./.

VNA