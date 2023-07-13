Politics ☀️ Morning digest July 13 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnamese, Cambodian provinces foster friendship Friendship and people-to-people exchanges between the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak and Cambodia’s Mondulkiri province have been held over the past years in the spirit of trust and mutual understanding, leaving a deep and lasting impression.

Politics PM receives President of International Federation of Freight Forwarders Associations Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on July 12 received President of the International Federation of Freight Forwarders Associations (FIATA) Ivan Petrov, who is visiting Vietnam to attend FIATA’s 2023 Asia-Pacific Regional Annual Meeting, which will take place in the central city of Da Nang from July 13 to 15.