Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyen Ba Hung (Photo: VNA)

Vientiane (VNA) – The upgrade of the meeting mechanism between the committees of the parliaments of Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia to the summit chaired by National Assembly (NA) Chairpersons of the three countries is of significance to the relationships and cooperation of the three legislative bodies in particular and the three countries in general, Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyen Ba Hung said.

In an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency ahead of NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue’s visit to Laos to attend the first Cambodia-Laos-Vietnam (CLV) Parliamentary Summit and pay a working visit to the country, Hung said that the upgrade completes the cooperation mechanism of the three legislative bodies of the three countries.

It also completes the meeting mechanism of the leaders of the three countries besides the existing ones of Party and Government leaders of the three countries.

The upgraded mechanism also helps meet the requirements of the new situation in the world and in regions.

It is important to the three countries’ NAs, the Vietnamese ambassador emphasised, elaborating that firstly, it helps implement effectively foreign affairs policies and directions of the countries.

Secondly, it also helps strengthen the friendship and comprehensive cooperation and promote information and experience exchanges among the three NAs.

Thirdly, it helps strengthen the supervision of the implementation of cooperation agreements and projects among the governments of the three countries as well as coordinate the implementation of multilateral agreements of the three member countries. And

Fourthly, it helps strengthen discussions on how to mobilise capital sources for projects in the development triangle area and other cooperation ones and priorities of the three countries.

With the important and comprehensive significance, the upgrade demonstrates the spirit of deep companionship with the governments in implementing signed agreements, especially those promoting the connection of the three economies in the Vietnam-Laos-Cambodia development triangle area, towards sustainable and inclusive development, Hung said.

Besides attending the parliamentary summit, NA Chairman Hue and a high-ranking NA delegation will have a working visit to Laos to strengthen the special solidarity relationship and effective comprehensive cooperation between the two sides. He also plans to take many activities in Laos

The ambassador said that he believes the visit will not only help enhance the quality and effectiveness of the solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries but also strengthen their parliamentary relationship which will make a significant contribution to the reform process in terms of political, legal, and economic aspects of the two countries./.