Politics 120th birth anniversary of prominent leader celebrated in Russia The Vietnamese Embassy in Russia held a ceremony on March 29 to mark the 120th birth anniversary of Nguyen Luong Bang, a prominent leader of the Vietnamese Party and revolution and also the country’s first ambassador to the former Soviet Union and Eastern Europe.

Politics Phu Yen officials back Party chief’s personnel instructions Voters, officials and Party members in the south-central province of Phu Yen have expressed their support for Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong’s personnel instructions, saying they will be further elaborated at meetings of all-level Party committees and organisations, and socio-economic organisations, and among the public in the locality.

Politics HCM City, Chile’s capital explore cooperation opportunities A delegation of Ho Chi Minh City led by Standing Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai held a working session with Manuel Gallardo Soto, Vice-Governor and City Manager of the Santiago Metropolitan Region, within the framework of a working visit to Chile.