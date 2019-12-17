Vietnam-RoK defence cooperation enjoys unceasing development
Vietnam’s defence attaché in the RoK Dinh Hung Tuan (Photo: VNA)
Seoul (VNA) - Cooperation in national defence between Vietnam and the Republic of Korea has developed continuously with the signing of many agreements and MOUs, Vietnam’s defence attaché in the RoK Dinh Hung Tuan highlighted at a ceremony in Seoul on December 17.
Addressing the event, which was held to mark the 75th anniversary of the Vietnam People’s Army and the 30th All-people Defence Festival, the defence attaché said Vietnam and the RoK have signed 10 MoUs on bilateral defence collaboration since 2010.
Under the signed documents, the two sides have worked together in many fields, he said, singling out as examples the partnership in maritime security, training and defence industry.
Vietnam and the RoK have maintained the defence dialogue at deputy ministerial level, and the two Defence Ministries regularly exchanged all-level delegations.
The defence attaché also reported that Vietnam has established defence ties with more than 80 countries and international organisations, and defence attaché offices in 32 countries and at the United Nations.
He took the occasion to introduce the basic content in Vietnam’s Defence White Paper 2019, which clarifies the nature of the Vietnamese defence, which is peace and self-defence. It also points out challenges facing the Vietnamese defence and adjustments to the country’s defence policy./.