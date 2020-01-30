World Thailand cuts 2020 economic growth forecast The Fiscal Policy Office (FPO) of Thailand’s Finance Ministry cut its 2020 economic growth forecast to 2.8 percent from 3.3 percent projected earlier.

World Thai government approves measures to stimulate private investment Thailand’s Government has approved incentives to spur private investment of 110 billion THB (about 3.56 billion USD) and add 0.25 percent to economic growth in 2020.

World Thailand confirms six more Wuhan coronavirus infections Thailand on January 28 confirmed six more cases of a new coronavirus originated from Wuhan, China (2019-nCoV), bringing the total infections to 14.

World Singapore: University hostels designated as nCoV quarantine facilities By January 28 morning, Singapore had confirmed five cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) infection while test results for the remaining 57 suspected cases are still pending.