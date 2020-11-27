Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam-Russia parliamentary relations have enjoyed positive progress over the recent past, Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan said on November 27.

She made the remark while hosting a reception in Hanoi for outgoing Russian Ambassador to Vietnam Konstantin Vnukov and spoke highly of the diplomat’s contributions to strengthening the Vietnam-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership.

Ngan also sent her regards and gratitude to Chairwoman of the Federation Council V. Matviyenko and Chairman of the State Duma V. Volodin for receiving a high-ranking delegation of the Vietnamese NA during its Russia visit last December.

She noted that the exchange of parliamentary delegations has been maintained, thereby fostering collaboration and sharing of information and legislative experience, and raising the efficiency of each country’s assembly operations, as well as the implementation of bilateral cooperation deals.

Ngan pointed out that economic cooperation has made strides in the recent past, with two-way trade surging to 4.5 billion USD last year from 2.5 billion USD in 2014. Bilateral trade maintains growth despite the impact of COVID-19, she emphasised.

The leader affirmed that the Vietnamese NA is always in favour of promoting the multifaceted relations with Russia in the spirit of the comprehensive strategic partnership, pledging that Vietnam’s NA and Russia’s State Duma will maintain and foster sessions of the Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation Commission in an effort to turn it into an effective cooperation channel between the countries.

As the Chair of ASEAN and the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) in 2020, Vietnam continues to support and push ahead the ASEAN-Russia strategic partnership, Ngan said, voicing her gratitude for the Russian President and leaders for working with Vietnam to fulfill it role as the ASEAN Chair, a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for 2020-21 and the AIPA Chair.

She hoped that the two nations will keep up close cooperation in carrying out foreign policies and handling respective issues in tandem with common interests.

For his part, Vnukov said members of both houses of the Russian Assembly have paid attention to and supported sound cooperation with Vietnam.

The Russian side is preparing for an official Vietnam visit by Chairman of the State Duma Volodin, in which he is to attend the second meeting of the Vietnam-Russia Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation Committee slated for next year, the diplomat said.

He took the occasion to congratulate Vietnam for successfully fulfilling its role as the Chair of ASEAN and AIPA 41 amid complexities brought by COVID-19, confirming that ASEAN is a trusted and prioritised partner of Russia in Asia-Pacific.

Vietnam is a role model in COVID-19 prevention and control, he underlined, adding that Russia will send a delegation of doctors to work with Vietnam in tackling the disease.

He also vowed to further contribute to the bilateral ties in his future position./.