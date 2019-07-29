Art performance at the closing ceremony (Photo: VNA)

The first Vietnam-Russia Youth Forum wrapped up in Ho Chi Minh City on July 28, vividly illustrating the close friendship between the two countries.In his remarks, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Ngo Minh Chau spoke highly of the Vietnam-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership, particularly their bilateral ties were enhanced when the youth forum as organised on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the treaty on basic principles for Vietnam-Russia friendship.Chau expressed his belief that Vietnamese and Russian youths will work together to boost the cooperative relations for peace, prosperity and sustainable development of both nations.Meanwhile, Chairman of the Russian Federal Agency for Youth Affairs Alexander Bugaev, who led the 50-member of Russian youth delegation, said the forum offered opportunities for both sides to exchange experience in volunteer youth programme, as well as the youths’ participation in startup and the building of new style rural areas.He wished Russian youths will have deeper insights into the Vietnamese country, culture and people.The first Vietnam-Russia Youth Forum took place in Quang Ninh province, Hanoi capital city and Ho Chi Minh City from July 23-29.A wide range of activities were held in the framework of the forum, including a talk on the role of the youths and experience sharing on organising youth campaigns to develop the Vietnam-Russia ties, meeting and exchange with standout individuals who make significant contributions to the bilateral relations, and art performances.Following the event in Vietnam, the Russia-Vietnam Youth Forum will be held in Moscow and Saint Petersburg from September 24 to October 1.-VNA