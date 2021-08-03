Culture - Sports HCM City launches first International Photo Contest The debut version of the Ho Chi Minh City International Photo Contest 2021 has opened for all amateur and professional photographers from around the world.

Culture - Sports Drawing spreads love amid pandemic A drawing with the words “Our family has enough food, please give it to anyone in need” has gone viral on social networks recently. This small but meaningful act spreads a message of love, solidarity, and sharing with Vietnamese people facing difficulties, helping to magnify the determination to win out against the pandemic.

Culture - Sports Japanese city popularises Vietnam ahead of Paralympic Games Authorities of Kokubunji city, west of Japan’s Tokyo capital city, on July 31 held an event to help local people understand more about Vietnam prior to the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games.