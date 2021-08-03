Vietnam’s army team leaves for 2021 Army Games
The Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) team on August 3 departs for Russia to attend the International Army Games 2021. (Photo: qdnd.vn)Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) team on August 3 departed for Russia to attend the International Army Games 2021, to be held later this month.
The 2021 Army Games will be launched on August 22 across 12 host countries and territories. A total of 277 teams from more than 40 countries and territories are expected to compete in 36 categories this year.
It is the fourth time Vietnam has participated in the competition. It will join various events, including Tank Biathlon, Safe Route, Sea Cup, True Friend, Sniper Frontier, Gunsmith Master, Masters of Artillery Fire, Clear Sky, Safe Environment, Military Medical Relay Race, and Field Kitchen.
It also marks the first time Vietnam has hosted sniper and rescue events of the Games. The Vietnam People’s Navy has also sent a fleet comprising frigates 015-Tran Hung Dao and 016-Quang Trung to take part in the Sea Cup event for the first time.
All of the team members have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and test negative with the virus./.