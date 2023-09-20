Hong Kong (VNA) – The Consulate General of Vietnam in Hong Kong and Macau held a banquet on September 19 to celebrate the 78th anniversary of Vietnam's National Day (September 2).



It was Vietnam's biggest ever political, diplomatic, cultural, tourism, culinary, and business networking event in Hong Kong, with about 600 guests.



Speaking at the event, Vietnamese Consul General in Hong Kong Pham Binh Dam described Hong Kong as one of the biggest foreign investors in Vietnam.



He said the Vietnamese Government and the Hong Kong administration have always offered all possible support to step up bilateral ties across trade, investment, finance, tourism and education.

Since Hong Kong loosened visa issuance for Vietnamese students three years ago, the number of Vietnamese students coming to Hong Kong has increased sharply to about 40 per year.



Dam wished that as a financial, trade and logistics hub of the region and the world, Hong Kong would continue upholding its role as a bridge between mainland China, Vietnam and ASEAN.



Secretary for Development of Hong Kong Bernadette Linn, for her part, described Vietnam as the seventh biggest trade partner of Hong Kong.



She hoped that Vietnam will tap its potential and reinforce stronger cooperation in such areas as services, finance, technological innovation and education.



Guests at the event were treated to music and dance performances, and traditional Vietnamese food as well.



On the occasion, a delegation of Vietnamese painters also attended an art exhibition, part of a series of cultural diplomacy activities held by the Vietnamese Consulate General in Hong Kong to spread Vietnamese fine arts to the world./.