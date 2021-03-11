Vietnam’s consistent policy is to protect, promote human rights: Spokesperson
Illustrative image (Source: tuyengiao.vn)Hanoi (VNA) - Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang has affirmed that Vietnam’s consistent policy is to protect and promote human rights, including basic rights to freedom specifically stipulated in the Constitution 2013 and many related legal documents.
She made the statement on March 11 at a regular press conference in reply to a reporter’s query on Vietnam’s position on a Freedom House report that again lists it in the group of countries that are not free.
Over recent years, Hang said, Vietnam has continued to complete its legal and policy framework and implemented a range of specific measures to better ensure human rights and citizen’s rights while actively becoming engaged in international cooperation in human rights.
For example, she went on, within the framework of the third Universal Periodic Review (UPR) of the UN Human Rights Council in 2019, many countries participated in sessions related to Vietnam, and a majority of them appreciated the country’s efforts and achievements, backed its way of approach, and made constructive recommendations./.