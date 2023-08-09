Chairman of the NA Committee for External Relations Vu Hai Ha (left) and Chairman of the Committee on Foreign Policy and Interparliamentary Cooperation of the Ukrainian Parliament Oleksandr Merezhko. (Photo: VNA)

The two sides shared the view that disputes should be settled by peaceful measures in line with international law, and agreed to work together to handle obstacles to the bilateral cooperation, especially in economy, trade and investment.Ha stressed that Vietnam supports the international community’s efforts to create conditions for relevant sides to conduct negotiations, and increase humanitarian aid to civilians.Vietnam stands ready to join international efforts aiming to promote dialogues and seek peaceful solutions to the present problems, and reconstruct Ukraine, he said.Meanwhile, Vietnam and Azerbaijan agreed to work harder to make their bilateral trade ties on par with their potential as well as promote their traditional friendship.At the meeting with the EP delegation, the two sides pointed to the rapid, unexpected developments of the regional and global situation, and the need to settle disputes by peaceful measures and in accordance with international law, saying relevant sides should take stronger actions for peace and prosperity in the region and the world.Phong suggested Vietnam and the EP maintain the exchange of high-level delegations and meetings, and effectively implement cooperation mechanisms in all spheres, from politics, and national defence and security, to trade and investment.Meanwhile, Vietnam and Georgia consented to step up cooperation in the areas where both sides have potential like transport, infrastructure development, digital transformation, just energy transition, culture and tourism, and increase trade and investment promotion activities.At the meeting with Deputy Chairman of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus Valery Mitskevich, Ha suggested the two countries foster results-oriented cooperation, and optimise their potential and strengths as well as trade agreements to boost their economic and trade ties.At the same time, the two sides should strengthen their parliamentary ties, both bilaterally and multilaterally, he said./.