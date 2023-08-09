Vietnam’s delegation meets with foreign representatives on sidelines of AIPA-44
The Vietnamese National Assembly (NA)'s delegation had bilateral meetings with delegation heads from AIPA observer nations on the occasion of the 44th General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-44) in Jakarta, Indonesia, on August 8.
At the meeting between the Vietnamese NA delegation and the Belarusian delegation. (Photo: VNA)
Chairman of the NA Committee for External Relations Vu Hai Ha met with Chairman of the Committee on Foreign Policy and Interparliamentary Cooperation of the Ukrainian Parliament Oleksandr Merezhko; Chairman of the Georgian Parliament's Committee for Foreign Affairs Nikoloz Samkharadze; member of the Foreign Relations and Inter-Parliamentary Ties Committee of the Azerbaijani Parliament, MP Kamran Bayramo; and Deputy Chairman of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus Valery Mitskevich.
Meanwhile, Vice Chairman of the Vietnamese NA's Committee for External Relations Don Tuan Phong held a meeting with Chairman of the European Parliament (EP) Delegation for Relations with the Countries of Southeast Asia and ASEAN Daniel Caspary.
At the meetings, Ha stressed that Vietnam always attaches importance to the friendship and good cooperation with the countries, and wishes to expand collaboration with its traditional friends in all spheres, for the benefits of both sides.
He suggested the two sides maintain their close coordination and mutual support at multilateral forums and international organisations, especially at international inter-parliamentary forums like the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and the AIPA.
The legislator used the occasion to convey invitations to the foreign legislatures to send representatives to the 9th Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians slated for September in Hanoi.
The Ukrainian side affirmed that the country wants to strengthen its relations with Vietnam, and expressed concern over issues regarding food and energy security, and the disrupted supply chain, which have not only adversely impacted Ukraine but also emerged as a global headache.
Chairman of the NA Committee for External Relations Vu Hai Ha (left) and Chairman of the Committee on Foreign Policy and Interparliamentary Cooperation of the Ukrainian Parliament Oleksandr Merezhko. (Photo: VNA)The two sides shared the view that disputes should be settled by peaceful measures in line with international law, and agreed to work together to handle obstacles to the bilateral cooperation, especially in economy, trade and investment.
Ha stressed that Vietnam supports the international community’s efforts to create conditions for relevant sides to conduct negotiations, and increase humanitarian aid to civilians.
Vietnam stands ready to join international efforts aiming to promote dialogues and seek peaceful solutions to the present problems, and reconstruct Ukraine, he said.
Meanwhile, Vietnam and Azerbaijan agreed to work harder to make their bilateral trade ties on par with their potential as well as promote their traditional friendship.
At the meeting with the EP delegation, the two sides pointed to the rapid, unexpected developments of the regional and global situation, and the need to settle disputes by peaceful measures and in accordance with international law, saying relevant sides should take stronger actions for peace and prosperity in the region and the world.
Phong suggested Vietnam and the EP maintain the exchange of high-level delegations and meetings, and effectively implement cooperation mechanisms in all spheres, from politics, and national defence and security, to trade and investment.
Meanwhile, Vietnam and Georgia consented to step up cooperation in the areas where both sides have potential like transport, infrastructure development, digital transformation, just energy transition, culture and tourism, and increase trade and investment promotion activities.
At the meeting with Deputy Chairman of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus Valery Mitskevich, Ha suggested the two countries foster results-oriented cooperation, and optimise their potential and strengths as well as trade agreements to boost their economic and trade ties.
At the same time, the two sides should strengthen their parliamentary ties, both bilaterally and multilaterally, he said./.