Sci-Tech PM underlines four priorities in digital transformation Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has called for raising public awareness of digital transformation, with priority given to developing databases, promoting online public services, developing infrastructure and digital platforms, and ensuring cyber security and information safety.

Sci-Tech PM chairs national conference on digital transformation Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh chaired the 6th meeting of the National Committee on Digital Transformation and a conference on digital transformation tasks in Hanoi on July 12.

Sci-Tech “A Year of Robotics 2024” programme, national robotics competition launched “A Year of Robotics 2024” Programme and the Vietnam VEX Robotics National Championship 2024 were launched in Hanoi on July 12, aiming to popularising robotics education among Vietnamese students, selecting talents for international competitions, and updating robotics knowledge for teachers nationwide.

Sci-Tech Vietnam IT Day 2023 to take place in Australia Vietnam IT Day 2023 is scheduled to take place in Melbourne, Australia, on August 15, aiming to deepen relationships between Vietnam and Australia in the field of information technology (IT), reported sbs.com.au.