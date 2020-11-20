Sci-Tech Vinh Phuc ranks sixth in IT application nationwide Northern Vinh Phuc province ranked sixth in the level of information technology application among the State agencies nationwide in 2019, surging by 33 places against the previous year.

Sci-Tech Twenty two Vietnamese scientists named in world’s top 100,000 most-cited researchers Twenty two Vietnamese scientists have been named in the list of the world’s top 100,000 most-cited researchers in all fields of science this year by the US-based peer-reviewed scientific journal PLOS Biology.

Sci-Tech Hanoi to host Vietnam Venture Summit 2020 The Vietnam Venture Summit 2020, the second event of its kind, is set to take place in Hanoi on November 25 and will provide a dialogue platform between the Vietnamese Government and a number of major international venture funds.

Society Infographic Vietnam News Agency ranks third in IT application The Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) has just announced the results of assessing and ranking the level of information technology application by state agencies in 2019. According to the rankings, Vietnam News Agency ranks third in IT application.