Business Vietnam Airlines to fully restore flight network to China National flag Vietnam Airlines will resume five more routes between Vietnam and China in March and April, meaning nine out of its 10 routes to the destination are back to operation after the pandemic.

Business January’s State budget revenue estimated at 7.78 billion USD Vietnam’s total State budget collection in January is estimated at 183.7 trillion VND (7.78 billion USD), equal to 11.3% of the yearly estimate and down 0.5% year-on-year, announced the Ministry of Finance on February 7.

Business U.S. Bank chosen to provide financing solutions for VinFast electric car users VinFast on February 7 announced U.S. Bank (listed as USB on New York Stock Exchange) has been chosen as its preferred provider of retail financing and leasing of VinFast vehicles in the US.