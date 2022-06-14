Business Reference exchange rate up 18 VND on June 14 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,089 VND/USD on June 14, up 18 VND from the previous day.

Business Food exporters urged to evolve to tap into large markets There remains untapped potential for Vietnam's exports of agricultural and food products to major markets in Asia, Europe and America, but it is important for Vietnamese enterprises to improve the quality of their products, sharpen their competitiveness, and better grasp current international consumption trends, experts have said.

Business Vietnam’s economic recovery remains strong despite global uncertainties: WB The World Bank (WB) released the June edition of its monthly Vietnam Macro Monitoring on June 13, highlighting that the economic recovery remained strong despite heightened global uncertainties.