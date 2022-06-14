Vietnam's efforts in food safety control pay off: Ministry
Efforts in food safety control, including the establishment of a task force granting food safety certificates to noodles, have won recognition from the EU, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade.
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Efforts in food safety control, including the establishment of a task force granting food safety certificates to noodles, have won recognition from the EU, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade.
Vietnamese trade offices in Europe always have a role to play in this regard, the ministry further said.
The EU has recently excluded Vietnam’s vermicelli and other types of such products which cannot be classified as instant noodles from increased official controls. On June 13, it published a document amending another on the temporary increase of official controls and emergency measures governing the entry into the Union of certain goods from certain third countries.
For Vietnamese dragon fruit and instant noodles containing spices/seasonings or sauces still, it still requires food safety certificates by the ministry.
The decision takes effect from July 3, 2022./.