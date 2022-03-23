Vietnam’s embassy, community in Germany support evacuees from Ukraine
Representatives from the Vietnamese Embassy and some associations of overseas Vietnamese (OVs) in Germany visited the OVs evacuating from Ukraine and currently staying at a reception centre in Eisenhüttenstadt city of the state of Brandenburg.
Vietnamese evacuees from Ukraine receive aid at the reception centre in Eisenhüttenstadt city of Germany. (Photo: VNA)

Berlin (VNA) –
Meeting with the reception centre’s leaders, Ambassador Vu Quang Minh affirmed that the embassy is always ready to work closely with the centre in every issue related to the Vietnamese evacuees.
He noted that under the Vietnamese Party, State, and Government’s consistent policy, all of the country’s representative agencies in Europe have been exerting utmost efforts and coordinating closely with authorities and the Vietnamese communities in European nations to give the maximum support to the evacuees.
Within their competence, the representative agencies will always create the best possible conditions for the OVs to handle legal issues and procedures during the evacuation process, Minh added.
Deputy Director of the centre Jens Dorschmann spoke highly of Ambassador Minh’s visit to the Vietnamese evacuees, adding that the Vietnamese Embassy is the first foreign representative agency to come to this centre to support the people evacuating from Ukraine to Germany.
Talking to the citizens, Minh appreciated OV associations’ assistance for those from Ukraine.
The embassy presented 1,000 EUR (1,100 USD) to the evacuees. It also distributed leaflets about Germany’s regulations on people leaving Ukraine, as well as contact information of OVs’ associations in Germany, to them./.