Italy and Vietnam, sharing a sustainable relationship, see great potential to further bolster their partnership extensively and intensively, Andrea Fais, Editor-in-Chief of Scenari Internazionali (international scenarios) magazine told Vietnam News Agency (VNA) correspondents in Rome on the occasion of President Vo Van Thuong's State visit to Italy.

Foreign minister meets Austrian counterpart Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son held a meeting with his Austrian counterpart Alexander Schallenberg in Vienna on July 24 (local time), as part of President Vo Van Thuong's ongoing Austria visit.

IAEA impressed by Vietnam's capabilities, engagement: Acting Director General The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is impressed by Vietnam's capabilities and active engagement regarding its positive contributions within the UN framework and IAEA's cooperative activities serving atomic energy applications for peaceful purposes, Acting Director General Najat Mokhtar affirmed at her July 24 meeting with State President Vo Van Thuong in Austria.

State President meets President of Federal Council of Austria Vietnam always values the strengthening of ties with Austria, its important and reliable partner in Europe, State President Vo Van Thuong told President of the Federal Council of Austria Claudia Arpa during a meeting in Vienna on July 24.