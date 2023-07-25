Vietnam’s external policy introduced to law students in The Hague
The Vietnamese Embassy in the Netherlands has held an exchange with international students from The Hague Academy of International Law, introducing them to Vietnam's foreign policy and activities of its diplomatic representative agencies abroad.
Vietnamese Ambassador to the Netherlands Pham Viet Anh speaks at the exchange. (Photo: VNA)Amsterdam (VNA) – The Vietnamese Embassy in the Netherlands has held an exchange with international students from The Hague Academy of International Law, introducing them to Vietnam's foreign policy and activities of its diplomatic representative agencies abroad.
Nearly 20 students of various nationalities – France, Senegal, Italy, Japan, and Vietnam, among others – participated in the event. Most of them, including two from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Vietnam, were in the final year of their Master's or Ph.D. law programmes, with some already working in courts or foreign ministries.
Ambassador Pham Viet Anh had an open discussion with the students about Vietnam’s key foreign policy principles and fundamental diplomatic pillars, as well as the basic functions and main activities of the country's diplomatic representation abroad.
Ambassador Pham Viet Anh and the participating students in a group photo (Photo: VNA)The students showed their interest in and raised many questions about the international situation, Southeast Asia region, Vietnam's perspectives, and its approach to current global issues. Their queries were clearly answered, reflecting Vietnam's consistent position of respecting international law, supporting peace, cooperation, and reconciliation, and choosing what is right and just, not taking sides.
They also expressed their appreciation of the nation’s foreign policy of independence, proactiveness, openness and active international integration that contributes to building a world of peace, justice, and prosperity based on international law./.