According to its developers, Tri Nhan integrates typical technologies from Industry 4.0, including AI, big data, cloud computing, 3D printing, blockchain, supercomputers, and bioinformatics.

It can answer questions in almost any field. Tri Nhan aims to serve the education sector by effectively supporting teaching and learning through answering questions and even solving equations.

Not just a personal assistant, Tri Nhan is also an inspirational robot who can joke around with a human-like personality and emotional intelligence.

The cost of building Tri Nhan is too expensive for it to be commercialised, according to an Open Classroom representative. They will, however, continue to make improvements so it can be used in other fields, such as medicine and banking./.

VNA