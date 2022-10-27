Business Vietnam takes lead in internet economy in SEA: Report Vietnam takes the the lead and set to post a 31% growth in gross merchandise value (GMV) from 23 billion USD in 2022 to 49 billion USD in 2025, according to the "e-Conomy SEA 2022" report released by Google, Temasek and Bain & Company on October 27.

Business Exhibition displays Hanoi's key industrial products The Hanoi International Exhibition of Key Industrial Products 2022 opened in the capital city on October 27.

Business HDBank achieves 82% of full-year target in 9 months The Ho Chi Minh City Development Joint Stock Commercial Bank (HDBank – ticker code HDB) has reported consolidated total operating income and pre-tax profit of nearly 5.4 trillion VND (217.1 million USD) and over 2.7 trillion VND (108.5 million USD) for the third quarter, up 45.6% and 43.4% year-on-year.

Business Lang Son seeks cooperation with Japanese prefecture Vice Chairwoman of the People’s Committee of the northern province of Lang Son, Doan Thu Ha, hosted a delegation of the Secretariat of the Chairman of the Japan - Vietnam Friendship Parliamentary Alliance on October 27.