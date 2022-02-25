Vietnam’s frigate joins multilateral naval exercise MILAN 2022 in India
Vietnam's frigate 016 - Quang Trung and a delegation of the Vietnam People's Navy arrived at the Indian city of Visakhapatnam on February 24 to attend the multilateral naval exercise MILAN 2022 at the invitation of the Indian Navy.
A ceremony to welcome the Vietnamese delegation, which was led by Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Naval Region 4 Colonel Nguyen Van Ngan, was held the same day under the chair of Lieutenant Colonel Amit S.Gore, captain of the Khukri-class corvette INS Kirpan of the Indian Navy.
Vietnamese naval officers aboard the frigate 016 - Quang Trung (Photo: qdnd.vn)
Themed “Camaraderie-Cohesion-Collaboration”, the two-phase multilateral naval exercise is taking place from February 25 – March 4 at onshore and offshore locations east of Visakhapatnam city.
A number of sideline activities will also be organised within the framework of the event./.