Politics Senior Thai legislator hails cooperation with Vietnam’s National Assembly Second Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives of Thailand Supachai Phosu spoke highly of the cooperation between the legislative bodies of Thailand and Vietnam, while receiving newly-accredited Vietnamese Ambassador Phan Chi Thanh on February 24.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest February 25 The following is a news summary for last evening by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics US to beef up climate change cooperation with Vietnam: Kerry The US will increase exchanges and cooperation with Vietnam regarding climate change response in a bid to realise major goals set by the two countries’ leaders at the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26), said US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry.