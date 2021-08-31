Environment PM asks for readiness in response to disasters Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has ordered ministries, sectors and localities to stay ready to respond to natural disasters.

Environment US-supported project strengthens efforts to protect wildlife Prosecution rates for wildlife violations have increased 50 percent over the last three years thanks to a project which focuses on protecting wildlife in Vietnam.

Environment Southeast Asia could lose 28 trillion USD due to unmitigated climate change: Deloitte report Southeast Asia must act now to prevent the region from losing 28 trillion USD in economic potential over the next 50 years due to unmitigated climate change, according to a new report from the Deloitte Economics Institute. ​

Environment AVERP project honours successful agricultural enterprises in reducing GHG emissions The ThaiBinh Seed company has won the first prize of the the AgResults Vietnam Greenhouse Gas Emissions Reduction Pilot (AVERP) project with reward of 750,000 USD.