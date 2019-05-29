At the seventh working session of the 14th National Assembly (Photo: VNA)

Legislators will spend the entire afternoon of May 29 to discuss in groups about Vietnam’s joining the International Labour Organisation (ILO)’s Convention 98 on the application of principles of the right to organise and bargain collectively; and the draft revised Labour Code.To prepare the deputies for the discussion, reports explaining issues relating to the country’s participation in the ILO Convention 98 will be presented by Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh; Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Dao Ngoc Dung; and Chairman of the NA Committee for External Relations Nguyen Van Giau in the morning.Minister Dung and Chairwoman of the NA Committee for Social Affairs Nguyen Thuy Anh will present reports on the draft revised Labour Code.The amendment of the code aims to improve institutions of the socialist-oriented market economy and promote development of the labour market as well as create a more open and flexible legal framework for recruitment and employment to ensure better legal rights and benefits of employers and employees, thus contributing to improving the competitiveness of the Vietnamese labour force.Issues of differences in the draft revised code include the increase in the maximum overtime work, adjustment of the retirement age, and the working hours in administrative agencies, political and socio-political organisations.Following the presentation of those reports, Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung and Chairman of the NA’s Committee on Finance and Budget Nguyen Duc Hai will present reports on the allocation and use of the backup source for the medium-term public investment plan for the 2016-2020 period.The allocation and use of the backup source for the medium-term public investment plan for the 2016-2020 period will be discussed in groups at the NA in the remaining time of the morning.-VNA