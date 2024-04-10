Vietnam's livestock product exports up in Q1
Vietnam saw a year-on-year increase of 4.8% in livestock product export turnover to 113 million USD in the first quarter, according the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD).
Workers process pork. Vietnam's export value of meat and edible meat offal reached 38.2 million USD in the first quarter of this year. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNS/VNA) - Vietnam saw a year-on-year increase of 4.8% in livestock product export turnover to 113 million USD in the first quarter, according the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD).
Duong Tat Thang, Director of the Department of Livestock Production, said the export value reached 38.2 million USD from meat and edible meat offal and 36.8 million USD from milk and milk products.
However, import turnover of livestock products in the first quarter was estimated at about 702 million USD, down 6.7% compared to the same period in 2023, including 336 million USD from meat and edible meat offal, and 236 million USD from milk and milk products.
Vietnam also imported 518 pigs; 1,657 cows and 583,783 chickens.
In the first three months, the domestic livestock industry imported 4.85 million tonnes of animal feed ingredients worth of 1.65 billion USD, an increase of 6.4% in volume but a decrease of 12.3% in value compared to the same period last year.
The department also reported that in the three regions nationwide, the price of live hog in early 2024 increased rapidly compared to the end of 2023.
An average price was 53,000 VND per kilo in January. It surged by 3,000-4,000 VND per kilo in February and 1,100 VND per kilo to 58,100 VND in March.
Now, the price stands at 58,000-62,000 VND per kilo depending on each province and city.
The average price of live hog in the first quarter of this year was up by 9.7% compared to the same period in 2023. With that price, farmers have gained a profit of 5,000-6,000 VND per kilo.
In the second quarter, the Department of Livestock Production will coordinate with the Department of Animal Health and relevant units to closely monitor supply and prices of animal feed ingredients at home and abroad, aiming at taking timely measures to minimise the impact on the livestock industry's production and business.
They will also conduct measures to strictly control the trading and transportation of cattle, poultry and related products, especially at border gates, trails and hiking areas in border zones.
They will coordinate with relevant units to handle violations of the quality of livestock breeds and animal feed./.