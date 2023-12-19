Politics Conference highlights role of localities' foreign affairs The 21st national conference on foreign affairs wrapped up in Hanoi on December 18 with the adoption of action orientations for localities’ external relations and international integration.

Politics PM wraps up Japan trip for ASEAN-Japan Commemorative Summit Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his entourage arrived back in Hanoi on December 19 morning, wrapping up their working trip to Japan for the Commemorative Summit for the 50th Year of ASEAN-Japan Friendship and Cooperation and bilateral activities from December 15-18 at the invitation of Japanese PM Kishida Fumio.

Politics PM visits family of Japanese late PM Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh visited the family of late Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo on December 18, within the framework of his trip to attend the Commemorative Summit for the 50th Year of ASEAN-Japan Friendship and Cooperation in Tokyo.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest December 19 The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.