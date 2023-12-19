Vietnam’s multilateral diplomacy helps build modern country: Russian expert
Vietnam has effectively carried out its multilateral diplomacy, which helps turn itself into a modern country with increasing prestige in the region, according to Chairman of the Expert Council of the Eurasian Foundation for Support of Scientific Research Grigory Trofimchuk.
In an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency, he highlighted that Vietnam is located in the heart of Southeast Asia which the whole world is turning attention to in the context that Asia is now the engine of the global economy and politics.
As a proactive member of the ASEAN and many international organisations, Vietnam has made effective contributions to handling shortcomings in Southeast Asia and Asia as a whole, he stressed.
He went on to say that Vietnam, with its persistence and creativity, has an important role to play in the regional integration organisations, adding as a responsible member of the geopolitical ones across the globe, including the United Nations, the country has been applauded by its partners.
Those are a vivid illustration for the country’s effective implementation of its multilateral diplomacy, he highlighted.
He also commended Vietnamese Ambassadors who have worked to build a modern country with a weighty voice in the region.
According to Trofimchuk, Vietnam has enthusiastically engaged in humanitarian missions, evidenced by the fact that it sent officers to earthquake-hit Turkey earlier this year to help the country with the search and rescue work.
The Southeast Asian country has intensified cooperation with African and Middle Eastern nations in various areas, helping increase its influence on the global stage.
Vietnam has affirmed itself as a strong nation with high prestige in the world, he said, adding the result is attained under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam./.