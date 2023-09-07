Vietnamese Ambassador to Australia Nguyen Tat Thanh (left) hands over a souvenir to Australian Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs Tim Watts. (Photo: VNA)

Sydney (VNA) – The Vietnamese Embassy in Australia on September 6 organised a ceremony to celebrate the 78th anniversary of Vietnam’s National Day (September 2) and the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties (February 26, 1973-2023).

In his opening remarks, Ambassador Nguyen Tat Thanh said that over the past 78 years, Vietnam has overcome many difficulties and challenges to develop comprehensively.

Highlighting Vietnam and Australia share a partnership that is based on friendship and strategic trust, he said Vietnam wishes to enhance relations in important areas, such as digital transformation and climate action.

The ambassador expressed his confidence that together, Vietnam and Australia will make every effort to uphold international law and strengthen the rules-based order, contributing to peace, stability and prosperity in the region and beyond.

As Asia-Pacific neighbours, the two countries have to get closer together not only economically but also culturally, he said, adding that by doing so, they are stronger and more confident.

Addressing the event, Australian Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs Tim Watts said the regular mutual visits by the two countries' high-ranking delegations reflects their progressing relationship and the growing political trust between the two countries.

Watts expressed his hope that the nations will continue to cooperate on important issues to each country and the region as well, including continued collaboration with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)./.