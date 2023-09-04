Vietnamese and Bangladeshi officials at the ceremony. (Photo published by VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnamese Embassy in Bangladesh on September 2 held a ceremony to celebrate the 78th anniversary of Vietnam's National Day (September 2, 1945 - 2023) with the participation of Vietnamese and Bangladeshi officials, representatives from international organisations and the Vietnamese community in Bangladesh.

Speaking at the event, Vietnamese Ambassador to Bangladesh Nguyen Manh Cuong recalled the significance of the National Day, the Party’s leadership, and people’s contributions during the cause of national protection, construction, and development.

Regarding the relationship between Vietnam and Bangladesh, the ambassador highlighted similarities in their history of the struggle for national liberation and economic development process.

He believed that as the two countries are celebrating the 50th founding anniversary of diplomatic relations this year, the bilateral relations will continue to develop strongly.

Cuong thanked the Government and people of Bangladesh and international friends for always accompanying and supporting Vietnam.

On behalf of the Government of Bangladesh, Minister of Agriculture Muhammad Abdur Razzaque sent warm congratulations to the Party, State, and people of Vietnam on the 78th anniversary of National Day.

The minister said he is impressed by Vietnam's socio-economic development achievements and the traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation between the two countries.

He said that the two nations still have many potential and opportunities for effective cooperation, especially in agriculture

The minister said that Bangladesh wishes to cooperate with ASEAN and suggested that Vietnam play an active role in accelerating the process of considering Bangladesh to become a sectoral dialogue partner of ASEAN.

Within the framework of the ceremony, staff at the Vietnamese embassy in Bangladesh and overseas Vietnamese prepared music performances and traditional dishes, offering international friends an opportunity to experience Vietnamese culture./.