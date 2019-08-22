Vietnamese Ambassador to Malaysia Le Quy Quynh speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)

– The Vietnamese Embassy in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, hosted a ceremony on August 22 to mark the 74th National Day of Vietnam (September 2, 1945-2019).Ambassador Le Quy Quynh took the occasion to highlight the great achievements that Vietnam has made over the past years.He noted that Vietnam has established relations with 180 countries and territories in the world, and is actively participating in more than 70 international and regional organisations.The ambassador hailed the progress in Vietnam-Malaysia ties, especially after the two countries elevated their relations to a strategic partnership in 2015.He said the two countries are working to raise bilateral trade value to 15 billion USD in 2020 under their signed plan of actions, while preparing a plan of actions for the next period.Addressing the ceremony, Minister of Primary Industries Teresa Kok Suh Sim expressed her belief that bilateral ties will further flourish in the time to come.The Vietnamese Embassy held a photo exhibition on Vietnam and the local Vietnamese community gave an art performance on the occasion.-VNA