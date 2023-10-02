Business Semiconductor industry needs thorough preparations: official Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment (MPI) Tran Quoc Phuong stressed human resources development in the semiconductor industry while speaking at a government press conference in Hanoi on September 30.

Business Construction of southern waterway corridors set to begin next year The project will renovate and upgrade the 197km East-West Corridor connecting a number of local major rivers, including Hau, Tra On, Mang Thit, Co Chien, Cho Lach, Tien and Vam Co.

Videos Developing sea-based aquaculture in Ninh Thuan Ninh Thuan province has a coastline of over 100 km and boasts a diverse system of lagoons and bays. Taking advantage of its topography, local fishermen are investing in aquaculture with high economic value and doing so in a sustainable manner.