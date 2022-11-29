Politics NA Vice Chairman pays working visit to Egypt A delegation of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) led by its Vice Chairman Nguyen Duc Hai paid a working visit to Egypt from November 25-29.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest November 29 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics NA Chairman's Australia, New Zealand visits to propel ties with strategic partners A high-ranking delegation of the Vietnamese National Assembly, led by its Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue, will pay official visits to Australia and New Zealand from November 30 to December 7 at the invitations of Speaker of the Australian House of Representatives Milton Dick, President of the Australian Senate Sue Lines and Speaker of the New Zealand House of Representatives Adrian Rurawhe.

Politics President lauds Chilean ambassador's contributions to growth of bilateral ties President Nguyen Xuan Phuc received outgoing Chilean Ambassador Patricio Becker in Hanoi on November 28, during which the State leader hailed the diplomat's contributions to the promotion of the comprehensive partnership between the two countries.