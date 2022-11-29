Vietnam's overseas representative agencies to step up economic diplomacy
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs held a hybrid conference with overseas representative agencies of Vietnam on November 28 with a view to promoting economic diplomacy.
Standing Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Vu (standing) speaks at the hybrid conference with overseas representative agencies of Vietnam on November 28. (Photo: baoquocte.vn)Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs held a hybrid conference with overseas representative agencies of Vietnam on November 28 with a view to promoting economic diplomacy.
The conference, the first of its kind and to be held monthly, was chaired by Minister Bui Thanh Son and saw the presence of more than 90 ambassadors and heads of overseas representative agencies.
Standing Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Vu, head of the steering committee for economic diplomacy, said economic diplomacy has had its focus opportunely shifted from vaccine diplomacy serving the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic to socio-economic recovery and development, which has effectively contributed to national achievements in the first 10 months of 2022.
However, as the global economic situation is predicted to continue facing difficulties, causing pressure on developing and highly open economies like Vietnam, the Government has high expectations for more contributions by economic diplomacy to macro-economic stability and sustainable growth, he noted.
Son said economic diplomacy has become a focal and consistent task of overseas representative agencies of Vietnam.
He requested that amid the complex and unpredictable global and regional economic situation, the representative agencies should press on with studying; giving advice; making forecasts; keeping a close watch on global and regional economic developments; conducting in-depth assessment of new economic connectivity initiatives and supply chain shifting trends; seeking opportunities for attracting investment to Vietnam, especially in high technology, green energy, digital transformation, and high-tech agriculture; continuing to help Vietnamese enterprises and localities to enhance relations with foreign partners and businesses; and finding new regions, sectors, and mechanisms to further expand export markets.
The minister asked ambassadors and heads of representative agencies to uphold their sense of responsibility towards the Party and people in economic diplomacy, helping the country sustain growth momentum and realise socio-economic development targets set at the 13th National Party Congress.
At the conference, participants discussed the prospects and major issues of the global economy, shared information about the situation in their host countries and territories, exchanged other countries’ experience in dealing with macro-economic challenges, proposed measures for attracting investment more strongly and capitalising on the supply chain shifting trend, and suggested ways for expanding and diversifying export markets./.