Vietnam’s rice exports increase 27 percent
Vietnam exported 890,000 tonnes of rice worth 420 million USD in the first two months of 2020, a year-on-year increase of 27 percent in volume and 32 percent in value.
During the first two months, the price of rice purchased at enterprises’ warehouses was 5,400-6,400 VND per kilo, 1,000 VND more than rice purchased at fields.
In the first two months this year, the price of 5 percent broken rice for export on the domestic market increased to 380 USD per tonne, a high since December 2018./.